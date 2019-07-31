Flight attendant caught lying down on the job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Passengers boarding a Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia recently, saw something a bit unusual: a flight attendant lying down on the job, quite literally.

The flight attendant was seen, stretched out, in an overhead compartment!

A passenger who shot video of the incident said she was a bit confused by the situation, and noted the flight attendant stayed in the compartment for about ten minutes.

Soutwest Airlines released a statement about it, saying only that their employees are known for having a sense of humor.