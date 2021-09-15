Flags flown at half-staff at South Metro Fire Rescue agencies following paramedic’s death

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Flags are being lowered across all South Metro Fire Rescues (SMFR) and badges worn by SMFR personnel are being shrouded following the death of Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato.

According to SMFR, Palato died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2021.

In 2017, Palato, known to his family and co-workers as “Tony,” was diagnosed with an occupational cancerous tumor. Although he went into remission a few years ago, the cancer returned.

Tony began his career with Sheridan Fire Department and later joined the Cunningham Fire Protection District in 2000. In 2018, Cunningham unified with South Metro Fire Rescue where Tony worked until he medically retired on March 1, 2021.

“As a paramedic for 21 years, there is no doubt that Tony touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person with a true servant’s heart, he will be greatly missed,” South Metro Fire Rescue wrote.

With great sadness, South Metro Fire Rescue announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato who passed away peacefully today, September 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/LcPULI167e — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 15, 2021

Effective immediately, flags will be flown at half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by SMFR personnel will be shrouded until further notice.

According to SMFR, Tony was surrounded with a strong support network including his wife, their two daughters and his second family of firefighters. Details of Palato’s memorial service will be shared as soon as possible.