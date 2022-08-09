COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will hold a flag raising ceremony on Friday in front of the downtown Sheriff’s Office.

EPSO said the ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 27 East Vermijo Avenue. Vermijo will be blocked between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The flag raised in the ceremony will be used to drape the coffin of fallen EPSO Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery at his upcoming funeral service. Details about the service have not been released at this time.