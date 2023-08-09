COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Jonas Fjeldberg’s equalizer in the 79th minute helped Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa Wednesday night.

The two teams were featured as part of the USL Summer Showcase, which highlights a USL Championship city every year. A national audience witnessed the Switchbacks (10-11-3, 33 PTS) earn a much-needed point to keep pace with the teams vying for a home playoff game.

Colorado Springs will have 10 days to prepare for their visit to the bay area to play Oakland Roots SC on Sat., August 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.