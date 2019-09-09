Five students accused of school threat to Sabin Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, police investigated a potential threat to Sabin Middle School. Officers recovered several screenshots from a social media post that pictured five juveniles holding what appear to be guns with a caption that suggested people not go to school the next morning.

The screenshots and information were forwarded to the CSPD School Resource Officer (SRO) Unit and School District 11 Security. On Monday morning, Sabin Middle School Staff, School District 11 Security, and SROs were able to identify the individuals in the social media post.

All five individuals have been contacted and interviewed with their parents present. Four are Sabin Middle School students, and one is a Doherty High School student. All were charged with interference with school staff, faculty, and students (18-9-109), a class one misdemeanor. One of the individuals was booked into Spring Creek for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

There is no danger to the public stemming from this incident.

The staff at Sabin Middle School was fully cooperative and played a critical role in identifying the suspects.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation. All questions regarding school operations and processes may be directed to School District 11.