COLORADO SPRINGS — At least five people are injured after a car crash near Powers and Briargate Parkway, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSPD).

CSFD had multiple apparatus on the scene following a “serious traffic accident” with at least one person who was trapped.

A total of five people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Westbound Briargate Parkway was closed as well as Northbound from Research.