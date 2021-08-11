FirstNet Wireless brings connectivity to Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– Since the July 30 mudslides, Glenwood Canyon has experienced a closing of I-70, destroying infrastructure and delaying shipments of goods all over the western region.

FirstNet with AT&T immediately sent out portable emergency equipment to make sure the area’s first responders such as the Colorado State Patrol, Gypsum Fire Protection District and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office were able to have internet access.

“Glenwood Canyon has always presented numerous challenges that impact drivers, visitors, residents and public safety,” said Chief Justin Kirkland, Gypsum Fire Protection District. “Given the current emergency, we asked for FirstNet and 911 connectivity, and they made it happen. For the first time in Glenwood Canyon’s history, public safety is getting the connectivity it desperately needed.”

Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado, said that Glenwood Canyon is a difficult area, presenting a variety of physical and communications challenges.

“Considered by some to be the crown jewel of the interstate highway system, Glenwood Canyon presents several engineering challenges…We are thrilled to deploy a solution that provides connectivity through this critical transportation corridor,” Robinette said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters that have taken place in the past year, FirstNet was able to offer internet connectivity over 200 times for both planned and emergency events

“ROG the Dog” animals are also part of FirstNets’s network, acting as assisted-therapy animals, as well as the FirstNet Response Operations Group, former first responders who are able to keep crisis management efforts on track.

