FirstBank announces Good Business Contest, $60,000 available in prize money

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks has announced its upcoming Good Business Contest. The contest will be judged by an internal panel who will choose 10 small business winners to receive $5,000 in prize money with $1,000 to be donated to a nonprofit of their choice.

“The past 18 months have been trying times for the small business community, and yet, we’ve never been more inspired by their actions and the resiliency these companies have shown,” said Kevin Classen, FirstBank President. “Understanding what small businesses mean to the economic environment, we want to give something back to the companies who have done so much for their teams, customers and communities.”

The bank is launching the Good Business Contest in the state of Colorado, Maricopa County, Ariz., and Riverside County, Calif. Submissions opened on Friday, Oct. 1, at 8:00 a.m. MT and will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 22, at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Decisions will be announced privately in early November with a public announcement released on Friday, Nov. 5.

Entry into the contest is open to both FirstBank customers and non-customers.

For entry, please see the following guidelines: