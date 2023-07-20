(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Up until recently, Colorado has never had a Veteran Business Outreach Center, with the closest being in New Mexico. Then, on Thursday, July 20, Mt. Carmel Veteran Services cut the ribbon on a brand new opportunity for veterans.

“I am super excited,” said Nakia Palmer, Director of Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC). “I’m honored, I’m humbled. My team has just been working nonstop.”

The team, and other organizations including the Small Business Administration (SBA) worked together to bring the VBOC to Colorado Springs.

“It’s a one-stop shop to help veterans who are interested in starting a business, or even growing a business, to find the help and the support that they need,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Enrique Camacho, owner of Model Citizen Coffee Company, said three years ago, he was moving to Colorado from Washington, D.C. after retiring from the U.S. Army as a colonel. He said he knew he wanted to start a business in Colorado, but the closest VBOC was a state away.

“I called Colorado and I was like, ‘Hey, where is the veteran support service for Colorado?’ It’s in New Mexico. I was like, ‘Have you lost your mind?’ You’ve got Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, Air Force guys…?” Camacho said with a laugh.

But now, service men and women can have access to resources while considering a new career path.

“It’s a really difficult transition to move from military into small business ownership,” Camacho said. “And at any time where you can get the veteran community to help other vets, that’s a positive thing.”

Veterans, and the community, said they are here to help those who served and continue to serve the community.

“We need more small businesses because that’s the add to not only to our tax base, but also small businesses add to the vibrancy and the culture of our of our city,” Mobolade said.

With the VBOC at Mt. Carmel, Palmer said the idea is for veterans to get all the help they need in one location.

“If you have any needs as a small business owner with benefits financially, behavioral health, whatever it is, this is like a one-stop shop collaborating together to serve our warriors,” she said.