GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction.

Courtesy of Grand Junction Police

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado.

“Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. District Attorney said in a social media post. “This is not candy or sidewalk chalk. Every color, shape and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is advising the public of the emerging trend of colorful fentanyl across the United States.

In August 2022, the DEA and law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 different states, according to a press release. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl, says Rocky Mountain High Intensity Durg Trafficking Area (Rocky Mountain HIDTA). The drug is made to look like candy to attract younger teens and children.

Fentanyl is seen in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks of fentanyl which appear similar to sidewalk chalk.