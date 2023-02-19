First responders inch down Pikes Peak in icy conditions

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Green Mountain Falls and the Chipita Park Fire Department said they were caught in a tricky response to the Summit House of Pikes Peak, Sunday afternoon of Feb. 19.

A video shows an AMR response vehicle inching its way down Pikes Peak as it drives through gusty winds and icy roads. The video was shot by a passenger as crews were heading down the mountain.

Courtesy of Green Mountain Falls and the Chipita Park Fire Department

“Grateful for the teamwork of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain and AMR – Colorado Springs/El Paso County as they successfully brought the patient down and transported to the hospital,” said the fire department.