First plane pull fundraiser for Special Olympics to be held on Sept. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Special Olympics Colorado will host the first Plane Pull fundraiser in Colorado Springs at the National Museum of WWII Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport on

Saturday, Sept. 18.



This event will be putting socially distanced teams of ten individuals up against a historic 25,000-pound PBY Catalina aircraft. The team that pulls the plane 15 feet across the tarmac in the shortest amount of time will receive a trophy.

More than 500 participants and spectators are expected to gather together to celebrate and raise funds for Special Olympics Colorado.

A VIP Lounge sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, and music on the UPS-sponsored stage will be featured as well as other family-friendly activities.



Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO Megan Scremin said, “This event is a favorite among our supporters, and we have heard time and again that the Colorado Springs community is excited to get involved!”



Each team has been asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 and the proceeds will provide sport

and healthy living opportunities for more than 15,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Colorado.



All participants will receive an official Plane Pull shirt with individuals have the option to earn fundraising

incentives like a “fly-by” pass and VIP Lounge access.



To learn more about the health and safety protocols as well as sign up a team, visit the website here.