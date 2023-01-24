(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mark Blum and his wife were members of the Phoenix Giving Group, a group that has 100 members and works to support non-profit organizations across the country.

The two moved out to Colorado Springs and decided to start the Giving Group Colorado Springs chapter, making it the 57th chapter in the country.

The group plans to meet four times a year at Oskar Blues in downtown Colorado Springs. The first meeting will be held Tuesday evening, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Blum shared, that the goal of the group is to reach 100 members and to vote on one non-profit group to donate $10,000 toward.

FOX21 News will have a crew at tonight’s meeting and will update this article with more information.