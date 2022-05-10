COLORADO SPRINGS — The newest graduates of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) will celebrate their achievements at the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 13 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

This will be the first in-person spring ceremony since May 2019, with a record-breaking number of students planning to cross the stage. The Commencement ceremonies will celebrate degrees conferred to more than 1,500 graduates. More than 1,200 will attend the morning and afternoon ceremonies at the Broadmoor World Arena along with family and friends.

Morning Ceremony: College of Letters, Arts & Sciences

9:00 a.m. – Doors Open

10:30 a.m. – Ceremony Begins

Afternoon Ceremony: All other Colleges

1:00 p.m. – Doors Open

2:30 p.m. – Ceremony Begins

You can view the entire Commencement program online at commencement.uccs.edu, and you can watch the full ceremony streamed live on Youtube.