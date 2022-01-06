First Friday in downtown Colorado Springs starts January 7

COLORADO SPRINGS – First Friday Downtown on Jan. 7 will be featuring new art exhibits, live music and special events at galleries, retailers and nonprofits this new year. It is free and open to the public.

A full listing of January First Friday Downtown events is available at www.downtowncs.com/firstfriday.

Boricua performance artist presents new multimedia show

Jasmine Dillavou, a graduate of UCCS with roots in Puerto Rico, will present Boca Sucia at G44 Gallery (121 E. Boulder St.) with a reception from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on First Friday. The multimedia exhibit is based on the act of orally transmuting histories, a ritual practiced in Latin cultures for generations as both a tradition and a rite of passage. Using red and pink lipsticks, the artist uses her mouth to transform recipes, family stories and chisme’ into physical marks.

Art in the Time of COVID reflects and informs

At the Alvarez Gallery and Art School, a group of artists will present an exhibit created over the past two years reflecting on their unique experiences of COVID-19’s impact.

“Artists provide balance in these times,” says curator-artist Chris Alvarez. “This show is about the art and the artists and how they coped.”

Reception runs 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Gallery 113 celebrates 10 years

Gallery 113 (125 ½ N. Tejon St.) will be celebrating its tenth anniversary and welcoming four new member artists for the New Year.

Featured are works by Suzanne Favier, Jane Hammoud, Teri Homick and Mary Sexton, each of whom is new to the gallery.