Running shoes are comfortable enough to be worn casually.

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to glow your best at Hurts Donut’s first-ever 5k Glow Run! The community is invited to light up the evening with fun ‘spacey and glowing’ costumes of any kind.

The 5k is open to people of all ages and abilities. Families and friends can run, walk or dance through the course. Registration will include a ‘radical and spacey nostalgic’ shirt, a finisher medal and a Hurts Donut!

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit those who live with multiple sclerosis, according to Hurts Donut.

Runners will need to pick up packets starting at 4:30 p.m. The Run will begin at 6 p.m. at America the Beautiful Park located on 126 Cimino Dr.