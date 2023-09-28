(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Cooperative Care is holding the inaugural Comedy For A Cause on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pueblo Memorial Hall raising money to continue Pueblo Cooperative Care Center’s services.

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center wrote that services have increased exponentially since the onset of the COVID pandemic, for many years it was providing 60 to 80 services per day with a food pantry and emergency crisis center. Currently Pueblo Cooperative Care Center with the addition of Nutrition On Wheels and a Mobile Shower Program is now providing 250 to 400+ more services per day.

The center is seeking community support so it can continue to provide services to the community. The comedy event will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or at the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center for $30.