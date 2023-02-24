(CRESTED BUTTE, Colo.) — Snow is coming down in the high country and FOX21 News is grabbing the First Chair for the Weekend at Crested Butte Friday morning on Feb. 24.

FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joins Julie Block who says skiers and snowboarders are excited for that fresh “pow.”

“It’s looking great out here! We’ve gotten more than a foot of snow in this last storm cycle and as you can see, it’s still happening. We’ve got a lot more coming throughout the weekend and next week,” said Block.

According to block, the continued snow storms have allowed Crested Butte to open terrains that have only been open three times in the 61-year history of the resort.

“Teocalli 2 Bowl… in our extreme terrain and people are really really excited that we were able to get it up this year. We’ve just had an incredible snowfall all season long,” said Block.

According to Block, Crested Butte received about 95 inches of snow in January, which is double the average snowfall for the upper mountain.

Check out their website for more information and details for events.