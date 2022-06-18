EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Go out and fill the sky with color at the first annual Kite and Wind Festival at Falcon Regional Park!

Friends and families can enjoy colorful attractions, vendors and music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will get the chance to fly a kite, make a kite and compete in contests. Additional activities include building wind propelled craft projects, face painting and bubble blowing.

This is a free event for everyone and is open to all ages.

The FOX21 Storm Team will be present to talk about weather in the Pikes Peak region.

Current sponsors include Meridian Service Metropolitan District, Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District, and Girl Scouts of Colorado.