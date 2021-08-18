First Annual Burger Bash comes to Bank of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Bank of Colorado is hosting its very first annual Burger Bash on Monday, Aug. 23, in the parking lot of its downtown branch location from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In-N-Out burgers will be given away on location including a DJ and other fun activities for guests.

The downtown branch is located at 421 N. Tejon Street. All donations given during the bash will be donated to Pikes Peak United Way.

“We are so grateful to our partner, Bank of Colorado, for hosting this event,” said Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of PPUW. “Burger Bash is a great way to invite the community to learn more about the work Pikes Peak United Way does in a fun and interactive environment.”

Free parking will be available at Pikes Peak United Way on 518 N. Nevada St. and at the First United Methodist Church Parking lot located at N. Nevada Ave. and E. St. Vrain St.