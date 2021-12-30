Fireworks show on The Strip to light up Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As 2022 draws nearer, crews are adding Resorts World to their list of properties on The Las Vegas Strip to boost up the energy blasting into the sky on New Year’s Eve.

Director for Fireworks by Grucci Scott Cooper told 8 News Now’s Christian Cazares that the planned fireworks extravaganza will amaze crowds from 8 properties along the Las Vegas Strip, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic paused last year’s show.

“Last year there were a lot of our guys who were affected by COVID in more ways than one by just doing the regular things,” Cooper said.

Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnicians have placed over 11,000 electric circuit units along The Strip from MGM Grand to The Strat, and each building is programmed to display a series of lights, colors, and sound effects.

“They start planning this months and months in advance, but when we get here, it’s about 4 to 5 days of testing, bring the equipment from the ground up,” Chief pyrotechnician John Pacini said.

This year’s theme is ‘The Deuces Wild,’ and will include a countdown rushing up The Strat tower with a hot soundtrack as the fireworks show lights up the sky, including Aerosmith, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, and Pitbull.

“Every year after the smoke clears from this one, how do we make it better next year,” Cooper continued. “It’s a challenge.”