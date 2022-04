OTERO COUNTY, Colo – The La Junta Fire Department says two fires it battled yesterday in Otero County are 100% contained.

The first happened on Highway 109, South of La Junta, and spread quickly. Multiple agencies assisted.







Then the second fire was on Hwy 350 at Mile marker 68. It burned a railroad bridge and around 25 acres of land. Crews battled brown-out conditions from the dust as well.