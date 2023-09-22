(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Firehouse Subs announced the grand opening of its newest location in Eastern Colorado Springs. The new location will feature a new design to improve the experience said Firehouse Subs.

Firehouse Subs said the newest location will be at 7875 Silicon Heights near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road. The location will feature a new design with an updated look and enhancements to provide a better dining experience for guests as well as a new back-of-the-house layout for better efficiency for employees according to Firehouse Subs.

“I am thrilled to expand across Colorado Springs,” said Alex Gastineau, Firehouse Subs Franchisee. “The new restaurant beautifully demonstrates our commitment to our firefighting heritage and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted nearly a million dollars to first responders and public safety organizations in Colorado.”

The Firehouse Subs opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. every day.