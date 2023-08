(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is helping a trapped individual following a crash Saturday, Aug. 12.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

The crash happened on Centennial Boulevard and Vindicator Drive at around 1:45 p.m. CSFD says one patient is in stable condition and is being extracted.

CSFD says traffic is currently closed southbound north of Vindicator Road on Centennial.