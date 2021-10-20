Firefighters still battling hotspots after early morning fire destroys 81 units at Boulder condo complex

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Several buildings made up of 81 units were damaged when flames broke out early Tuesday morning forcing all residents of the Whittier Place Condominiums to evacuate.

The flames destroyed much of the complex, leaving every single unit at least temporarily unlivable. It was first reported at 3:32 a.m. and was under control by 5:40 a.m.

Fire crews at the scene are still monitoring for hot spots. Meanwhile, investigators are working to track down everyone who lived there and was forced to flee.

The complex is a mix of owner-owned units, as well as long and short-term rentals and vacant units. As of Tuesday evening, three owners remained to be contacted.

“We’re still working to account for everybody. If you live here. If you stayed here or visited here please give Boulder Police a call. We want to talk to you. That’s how we are systematically making sure we account for everybody,” Boulder Police and Fire spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

To complicate matters, hot spots and general instability of the structures mean crews have not been able to get inside to search for people or begin their investigation into what caused the fire.

Several people did jump from second and third-floor units, according to Waugh, but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators determined that the complex had working smoke detectors and a functioning sprinkler system.

The complex is located at the intersection of 23rd Street and Pearl Street, just a few blocks from the popular Pearl Street Mall.

Waugh said traffic in the area will likely be detoured through the night Tuesday and possibly through Wednesday as well.

Anyone who lives in the complex is asked to reach out to Det. Sharon Ramos at 303-710-6039.

