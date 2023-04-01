UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/1/2023 1:42 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said the housefire is under control.

No injuries have been reported, per CSFD. All occupants have evacuated from the home.

CSFD said crews will, “remain on scene completing overhaul.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters responding to house fire on West Fountain Blvd

SATURDAY 4/1/2023 1:28 p.m.

CSFD is reporting an active house fire, Saturday morning on April 1.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs FIre Department

Crews are on scene of a working house fire located at 14 West Fountain Boulevard. CSFD is asking the community to, “watch out for fire apparatus in the area.”

