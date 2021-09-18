Firefighters respond to abandoned car that caught on fire at Colorado Springs gas station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating after an abandoned car caught on fire while in the parking lot of a gas station.

First responders received the call around 1:49 Saturday afternoon and responded to 3945 Palmer Park Boulevard. Nobody was in the car when first responders arrived.

Currently, the working theory is that the vehicle’s engine compartment caught on fire. Video shows smoke and flames pouring from the car’s hood.

At this time, CSFD’s on-scene fire crew is investigating. If any suspicious arise, the Colorado Springs Police Department will be contacted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 