Firefighters respond to abandoned car that caught on fire at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating after an abandoned car caught on fire while in the parking lot of a gas station.

First responders received the call around 1:49 Saturday afternoon and responded to 3945 Palmer Park Boulevard. Nobody was in the car when first responders arrived.

Currently, the working theory is that the vehicle’s engine compartment caught on fire. Video shows smoke and flames pouring from the car’s hood.

#ColoradoSpringsFire 3945 Palmer Park Blvd. E8 on scene of a vehicle fire at the gas station. Fire now out and under investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TJ3yXQRcuk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 18, 2021

At this time, CSFD’s on-scene fire crew is investigating. If any suspicious arise, the Colorado Springs Police Department will be contacted.