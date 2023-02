(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) for a propane tank fire Thursday morning on Feb. 2.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD says the propane fire is, “being fed by two 1000 lbs propane tanks.” The fire department’s Hazardous Materials Team is on site.

“Firefighters are working to get the fire under control,” states CSFD.

