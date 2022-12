(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8.

CSFD also reported a small grass fire that was started as a result of the vehicle fire on Union and Highway 24. Firefighters say the grass fire is now out.

At this time, there are no threats to any structures. CSFD is reminding the public that the city is in red flag conditions as well as fire restrictions.