PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) is currently on scene of two active gas leaks near the corner of Dynamics Dr. and Silicon Dr.

The gas leaks have caused road closures on both streets which are near East Industrial Blvd.

Roads between Egnar Dr. and Golfwood Dr. near South Spaulding Ave. are also closed, according to the fire department.

PWFD is asking the public to avoid the areas as crews are on scene working.