UPDATE: CSFD says the RV fire is out.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No structures were involved.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a vehicle fire at 7310 California Dr.

CSFD reported that a large recreational vehicle (RV) caught fire at this location.

No structures are involved at this time.

This article will be updated with more information.