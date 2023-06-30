Firefighters help family of golden retriever puppies

(CENTENNIAL, Colo.) — The South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) had a golden opportunity to help a family of golden retrievers from a locked car on Thursday, June 29.

Courtesy of South Metro Fire Rescue

SMFR said mom, dad and five golden retriever puppies were headed to the vet when it began to hail. The owners brought the puppies home safely, but when the family was ready to exit the car, one of the puppies stepped on the keys and locked the whole golden family in the car, stated SMFR.

An SMFR crew arrived and was able to unlock the car for the puppies.

“Let’s raise the sun woof for this successful recovery mission!” stated SMFR.