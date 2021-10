COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning on Brook Park Drive, which is in the area of North Academy and Dublin Boulevards.

CSFD said the home may be vacant.

They had the fire out by 2 a.m. Friday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire in a possibly vacant house on Brook Park Dr., crews have put the fire out awaiting the arrival of investigators. pic.twitter.com/JN4Ub1fWnR — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 15, 2021

CSFD investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage.