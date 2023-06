(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) rescued a kitten from an engine compartment Saturday night, June 24.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

PFD was called to the Colorado State Fair to investigate an engine compartment, “that was still purring long after the motor was turned off,” said PFD.

Firefighters were able to safely remove the kitten and hand it off to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.