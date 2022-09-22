COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firefighter was injured responding to a fire at Gunther Toody’s on Woodman Road in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 22.

CSFD said that the fire and smoke came from inside the restaurant. Firefighters managed to control the fire, and CSFD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.









One firefighter was injured in the lower leg while fighting the fire. According to CSFD, they were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.