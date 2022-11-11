(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was charged after fatally running over a woman with a CSFD brush truck in October 2022.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Wesley Cosgrove was charged with Careless Driving resulting in Death, a traffic misdemeanor.

In October 2022, CSFD responded to an incident regarding a man attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park. Cosgrove was driving a CSFD brush truck through a dirt parking lot when he had run over a woman who was reportedly under blankets and other debris.

At this time, Cosgrove will be remaining on full duty as investigations continue. CSFD said there will be no further comment as this is an ongoing case.