MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, fire restrictions in Manitou Springs will be rescinded, thanks to the recent moisture seen in the area.

Manitou Springs has been under Stage 1 restrictions, which bans open outdoor burning and outdoor smoking. According to a press release sent out by the city of Manitou Springs, Fire Chief John Forsett has ordered that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions be rescinded, effective Monday, July 25 at noon.

“Through continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions, heightened wildfire awareness through restrictions is no longer warranted,” said Chief Forsett.

However, during any period of Red Flag conditions issued by the National Weather Service, Manitou Springs will immediately follow Stage 2 Burn Ban orders.

A Stage 2 Burn Ban prohibits the following:

Open Burning Ban – defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces (e.g. fire pits, fire tables, and chimineas) and cooking appliances (e.g. charcoal BBQ grills, pellet smokers and BBQ grills). Outdoor Smoking Ban – defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco products is strictly prohibited. Prohibited Sale and Use of Fireworks and explosives – defined as sale of any and all types of fireworks, and use of any explosives not limited to fireworks, fuses or blasting caps and rockets. Dangerous Equipment Use – defined as the use or operation of any equipment outdoors that emits sparks (e.g. grinder, chain saw) or open flame (e.g. welding or operating an acetylene or other torch) without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher equal to or exceeding a rating of 2A 10BC readily available to the operator.

This ban excludes Liquid Propane (LP) fueled or gas fueled open flame cooking devices, (e.g. LP BBQ grills or camping stoves) with a 10’ separation from combustible materials, (clearance not applicable to single family homes). Additionally, this ban does not apply to compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds are expected to combine to produce increased risk of fire danger.