UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations have been lifted. Residents in the affected area may return home. Falcon Highway will remain closed within the boundary for emergency responders to continue their work.
UPDATE: According to the Falcon Fire Department, the fire is contained and crews are working on hotspots. Mandatory evacuations remain in place.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wildland fire near Falcon and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.
The mandatory evacuation boundaries are:
- South of Judge Orr Road
- East of East Highway 24
- North of Falcon Highway
- West of Curtis Road
Residents in this area should evacuate immediately.
