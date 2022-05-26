UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations have been lifted. Residents in the affected area may return home. Falcon Highway will remain closed within the boundary for emergency responders to continue their work.

UPDATE: According to the Falcon Fire Department, the fire is contained and crews are working on hotspots. Mandatory evacuations remain in place.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wildland fire near Falcon and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

The mandatory evacuation boundaries are:

South of Judge Orr Road

East of East Highway 24

North of Falcon Highway

West of Curtis Road

Residents in this area should evacuate immediately.

This article will be updated.