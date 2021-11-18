Fire in Fountain burns several RVs, construction equipment, and causes major smoke

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire in Fountain caused major damage after it burned several recreational vehicles and a piece of heavy equipment Thursday morning.

According to Fountain Fire Chief James Maxon, firefighters were called to Windish RV Center around 6:30 a.m. after a car was found on fire.

Windish RV Center in Fountain

The fire burned four RV’s and a forklift, and was making its way to a nearby building when first responders arrived. Thanks to their quick action, the fire broke some windows but did not enter the building.

Smoke could be seen from far away, but, at last report, firefighters do have the fire under control.

