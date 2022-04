CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are battling a wildfire on federal public lands in Chaffee County.

The Chaffee County Fire Protection District posted about the fire on their Facebook page. It is located near Granite and Cash Creek and is approximately 2 acres in size.





Chaffee Fire and the Forest Service are both on scene but have had to hike to the fire as access is limited.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.