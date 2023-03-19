Fire Fit Kids experience a day in the life of a firefighter

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Fire Station One opened its doors to the community to help kids learn about fire safety and make fun memories with its firefighters on Tuesday, March 14.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Fire Fit Kids is a program created eight years ago to let kids know there is a safe haven right in their neighborhood, according to Pueblo Fire Fit Kids Coordinator Tim Trujillo.

“If you have to come ring the doorbell because something was wrong, we wanted to make you feel comfortable doing that,” said Trujillo.

Despite being a fireman himself for 22 years, Trujillo said he still gets excited to get on the fire truck.

“To get to share that with them – to see their enthusiasm the first time they get to grab the hose and see how heavy it is or crawl through the tunnel, especially the kids that are kind of reluctant in the beginning to see their confidence growing…,” Trujillo said, makes a big difference.

Parents and children had the opportunity to tour the station, complete obstacle courses and interact with the firefighters.

“These kids get to see [firefighters] and look up to them as heroes…” stated Trujillo. “That’s really important and it is that relationship. We are the role models for this community.”

The day came to an end when crews were called to a real structure fire later in the evening. It was a special treat for the kids who got to watch their mentors and now new friends gearing up to go protect their community.

“When we’re out in public, there’s nothing better than [having] a kid walk up and say ‘hi,’ because we met here,” said Trujillo.