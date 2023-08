(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A scrap yard fire that started in southeast Colorado Springs on Thursday, Aug. 24, was ruled to be accidental, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

At approximately 11:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop. First-arriving crews immediately called for a second alarm.

CSFD said there were no reported injuries.