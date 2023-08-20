(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s (CSFD) first Special Operations Unit went into service and has already been put to use this Saturday, Aug. 19.

CSFD said the unit allows for around-the-clock drone support, public information support, incident safety, and health and wellness.

The special operations team was put into action Saturday assisting with the rescue of two lost hikers. CSFD tweeted a video showing drones in flight assisting two firefighters on motorcycles.

“Having both of these resources working together demonstrates our all-hands-on-deck mentality when it comes to keeping our community safe,” stated CSFD.