(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reminding the public of safe turkey frying practices just in time for Thanksgiving.

In a recorded fire demonstration, CSFD shows what can happen when you fail to follow safety guidelines while frying a turkey. This demonstration was conducted in a controlled environment with the supervision of fire personnel.

CSFD tells the community to never fry a turkey inside your home or garage and to make sure the fryer is not overfilled with oil. Always ensure that your turkey is completely thawed before frying. If a fire starts, do not use water on a grease fire. Shut off the gas and immediately call 911.