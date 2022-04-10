UPDATE: Pueblo Police say City Park is being evacuated after the fire jumped the Arkansas River.

PUEBLO, Colo — Multiple crews are battling a wildfire in Pueblo. It’s located north of the Arkansas River and east of Pueblo Blvd. Crews say calls for the fire started coming in around 3:00 P.M.

Firefighters say it has burned 15 acres between a rural subdivision and the city’s water treatment plant. Some homes were threatened initially, and the PAWS For Life animal shelter has been evacuated. Several homes are on pre-evacuation notice.







Crews say they are concerned by the high winds picking up and say this will be a difficult operation to contain the fire. They added for people to stay away from the area.