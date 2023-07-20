(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) worked with zipline staff to rescue a woman who suffered an injury during takeoff from a zipline on Wednesday, July 19.

According to MSFD, on Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m., crews were called to a traumatic injury at a local ziplining company. When the paramedic and EMTs dispatched by MSFD arrived, they found a woman who was injured during the takeoff process of ziplining.

After MSFD’s medical team made contact with the woman and began stabilizing measures, they, in coordination with zipline staff, decided to transport the injured woman via the zipline to the base of the hill, to ensure a safe and comfortable journey to the ambulance.

“The Manitou Springs Fire Department is proud to work alongside dedicated partners in the community to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors,” said MSFD. “This incident serves as a testament that proficiency and synergy among parties result in positive and successful outcomes.”

MSFD said the woman was safely and smoothly transferred to medical staff at the other end of the zipline and taken to the hospital.

Lieutenant Brad Dorris, one of the responders from MSFD, commended the cooperation and professionalism of both MSFD and the zipline staff during the rescue operation.

“The seamless teamwork between MSFD and the zipline staff resulted in a swift and efficient rescue and treatment of the patient, making this a highly successful operation overall,” said Dorris.