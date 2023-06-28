UPDATE: WEDNESAY 6/28/2023

(LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Evacuations are in place for the fire burning near Boncarbo.

According to the Trinidad Fire Department, an evacuation is in place for a five mile radius from the 17500 block of County Road 51.0.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire burning northwest of Trinidad

WENESDAY 6/28/2023 5:27 p.m.

A fire is burning in Las Animas County near Boncarbo, and the Trinidad Fire Department is sending crews to assist.

Trinidad Fire said the size of the fire and its exact location are currently unknown, however FOX21 meteorologist Robert Hahn said a smoke plume is visible on weather radar in the area.

This is a developing situation. FOX21 News is working to learn more and will provide updates when more information becomes available.