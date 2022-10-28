(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at an apartment complex at 4815 Garden Ranch Drive.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, the fire is at an apartment complex at Garden Ranch Drive, near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard.

CSFD reports that smoke is visible from the apartment, they have an engine on the scene and are working to put out the fire.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.