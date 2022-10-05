UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 6:10 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSFD, the people who lived in the apartment left food cooking on the stove and forgot about it when they left the apartment. Neighbors called the fire department when they realized there was smoke coming from the unit.

CSFD said the fire was put out in a matter of minutes, and there were no injuries reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire at apartment complex north of Stratton Meadows

WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 5:33 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at the Sienna Place Apartments.

CSFD tweeted about the fire, and said crews on the scene reported smoke visible from the third floor.

FOX21 has a crew heading to the scene, check back here for updates.