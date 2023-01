(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 8.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

At approximately 2:42 a.m., CSFD responded to a fire at an abandoned building located near South 9th Street. According to CSFD, crews were “doing a defensive fire attack.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.